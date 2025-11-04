Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh) [India], November 4 (ANI): Four people were killed as a passenger train hit a goods train near Bilaspur station in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday.

Officials stated that the railways have mobilised all resources, and measures are being taken to treat the injured.

They said that the MEMU train coach hit a goods train near Bilaspur station at about 4 pm.

Bilaspur Deputy Commissioner Sanjay Agrawal said that the last bogie and first bogie of a local train and a goods train collided near Bilaspur.

"Four people have lost their lives in the accident. Rescue operation is underway," he said. (ANI)

