South Goa (Goa) [India], January 18 (ANI): Vasco-Da-Gama Howrah Amaravati Express derailed between Dudhsagar and Caranzol, in Goa on Tueday at 8.56 am when the front pair of wheels of its leading loco derailed.

All passengers and staff on board are safe. No casualty or injury has been reported.

Also Read | OnePlus Buds Z2 Now Available for Sale in India, Check Offers Here.

The train had started from Vasco-Da-Gama at 6.30 am and passed Dudhsagar at 8.50 am, as per an official statement from the railways.

The full rake of the train is unaffected and is being backed towards Dudhsagar by ART (Accident Relief Train). Senior officers are monitoring the situation closely.

Also Read | Realme 9i Launching Today in India, Watch LIVE Streaming Here.

As per officials, the Accident Relief Train (ART) and Medical Equipment Van left Castle rock at 9.45 am and reached the spot at 10.35 am.

Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Hubballi Arvind Malkhede with Divisional team of senior officers rushed to the spot by Self Propelled Accident Relief Train that left Hubballi by 9.50 am.

Officails have said that water and light refreshment has been arranged for all the passengers.

Senior Officers led by Sanjeev Kishore, General Manager, P K Mishra Additional General Manager, SPS Gupta Principal Chief Engineer, Alok Tiwari, Pricipal Chief Safety Officer and Principal Heads of Departments are monitoring the situation closely.

Pantry cars in train no 12780 Goa express and train no 11098 Ernakulam-Pune Express will be arranging food and snacks for the passengers, officials said.

Help line numbers -- 0836-2363481 and 0836- 2289826 -- have been provided at commercial control, Hubballi. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)