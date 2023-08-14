Passing out parade of first batch Agniveers held at Pune (Photo/ANI)

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 14 (ANI): An inaugural passing out parade of 41 Agniveers was held at Military Intelligence Training School and Depot, Pune (MINTSD) on Saturday.

Lieutenant General Pradeep Kumar Chahal, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Commandant, MINTSD reviewed the passing out parade.

On this auspicious occasion, the parents of the agniveers were presented with 'Gaurav Padak' to honour their selfless decision to offer their son for the nation.

The Agniveer Scheme was announced in June 2022 for recruitment in the armed forces. The scheme is meant only for recruiting soldiers and not officers in the forces. The soldiers recruited under this Agneepath scheme are known as Agniveers.

Under the scheme, the three services are recruiting youths between the age bracket of 17-and-half years and 21 years for four years with a provision to retain 25 per cent of them for 15 more years.

For 2022, the upper age limit was extended to 23 years. (ANI)

