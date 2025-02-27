Jamshedpur, Feb 27 (PTI) The passing out parade of first batch of 23 female firefighters in Tata Steel was held here on Thursday, marking a ground-breaking milestone in its journey towards inclusivity and diversity, a company statement said.

These female firefighters were inducted in September 2023 under Tata Steel's inclusivity and diversity initiative, it said.

Speaking on the occasion, the vice-president of corporate services of Tata Steel, Chanakya Chaudhary, boosted the morale of women firefighters and emphasised using modern technologies for fire fighting & rescue works.

The vice-president of human resource management of Tata Steel, Atrayee Sanyal advised the female firefighters to maintain a work-life balance and appreciated their performance during the parade.

Arvind Kumar Sinha, the chief security & brand protection of the company explained the initiative, which symbolises the company's commitment to transforming the cultural landscape of fire services, traditionally dominated by men.

He explained to the audience about the rigorous in-house training at the fire & security training centre in Jamshedpur followed by an external 16-week certification course in collaboration with the Airports Authority of India in Kolkata.

The chief learning & development and chief diversity officer, Tata Steel, Jaya Singh Panda, spoke about the importance of diversity in Tata Steel and applauded the performance of female firefighters.

The best and the 2nd best trainees and faculties involved in the in-house training orientation were awarded during the function, the company statement said.

