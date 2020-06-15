India News | Patanjali Helps 120-year-old Woman Dragged by Daughter to Bank in Odisha, Provides Her Ration

Nuapada (Odisha) [India], June 15 (ANI): The 120-year-old woman, who was dragged on a cot by 70-year-old daughter all the way to bank for physical verification in Odisha, got help from Patanjali Ayurved after the news went viral.

Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev asked Patanjali workers in Odisha to visit the old woman's residence and help them.

A team led by Bharat Swabhiman's Dr Sudarshan reached the woman's Baragan village under Khariar block of Nuapada district and helped them complete verification for pension and provided her one-month pension amount.

The team also provided them ration (rice, lentil, potato, oil, soap etc) and kit of ayurvedic, medicines which "are helpful in boosting immunity" against coronavirus.

They also presented sarees to mother and daughter and also distributed it to other women in the village.

The bed-ridden centenarian, identified as Labhe Baghel, was dragged by her 70-year-old daughter on a cot all the way to the bank for withdrawal of her pension after the bank sought physical verification of the account holder.

"I strongly condemn this inhuman act. I request the government to immediately investigate the matter," said Raju Dholkia, MLA Nuapada district.

The elderly woman had sent her daughter, Gunja Dei (70), to the bank to withdraw Rs 1,500 from her pension account. The bank official, however, allegedly refused to release the pension money and demanded physical verification of the account holder at the bank premises.

As soon as Gunja Dei along with her mother reached the bank, the official, seeing their condition released the pension money.

After a video capturing the incident went viral, local MLA from Khariar, Adhiraj Panigrahi, slammed the bank officials and demand strict action against them. Regional Manager of Utkal Gramya Bank on Sunday reached Bargaon with local MLA Panigrahi and inquired into the matter.

"Bank officials had been bothering the old lady for the last three months. The official flouted all laws and this act is against basic human rights. People should get their rights. I condemn this act and people responsible behind this should be removed from their post. Such acts can be seen across various districts in Odisha," said Panigrahi.

Chief Secretary of Odisha has written to regional managers of all government, private, scheduled banks and RRBs, asking them to provide door-to-door service to elderly citizens. (ANI)

