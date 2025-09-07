Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], September 7 (ANI): Cadet Deepit Sharma of the 7th Course at the Maharaja Ranjit Singh Armed Forces Preparatory Institute (MRSAFPI) was commissioned as a Lieutenant into the Indian Army's Kumaon Regiment at the Officers' Training Academy (OTA) passing out parade (POP) in Chennai on Saturday.

The passing out parade was reviewed by Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, PVSM, AVSM, according to an official statment.

Also Read | Ganesh Visarjan 2025: Grand Farewell to Ganapati Bappa Amid Huge Processions in Mumbai (Watch Videos).

Cadet Deepit Sharma, hailing from Pathankot district, has followed in his father's footsteps to become a second-generation Army officer. In a proud moment for his family, he has been commissioned into the same unit within the Kumaon Regiment where his father serves.

Punjab Employment Generation, Skill Development, and Training Minister Aman Arora extended his warmest congratulations to Lieutenant Deepit Sharma, wishing him a bright future in the service of the nation. With Lieutenant Sharma's commissioning, the total number of cadets from Maharaja Ranjit Singh Armed Forces Preparatory Institute commissioned as officers has risen to 179, the statement read.

Also Read | 'Wonderful To See PM Tobgay and His Wife Pray at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya': PM Narendra Modi Expresses Happiness on His Bhutanese PM Dasho Tshering Tobgay and His Wife Tashi Doma's Visit To Ram Temple.

Major General Ajay H Chauhan, VSM (Retd), Director of MRSAFPI, congratulated Lieutenant Deepit Sharma on his commissioning, expressing pride in the cadet's achievement. He also shared that the current batch of cadets would be appearing for the UPSC NDA (II) written examination on September 14, 2025, marking an important milestone in their journey towards becoming officers.

Earlier, continuing a proud legacy of valour and service to the nation, a distinguished military family has created history with the commissioning of its first woman officer. Lieutenant Parul Dhadwal was commissioned into the Indian Army Ordnance Corps on Saturday, after successfully passing out from the prestigious Officers Training Academy (OTA) in Tamil Nadu's Chennai.

She was awarded the President's Gold Medal for standing first in the Order of Merit in her course, an achievement that underlines her exceptional dedication and merit. Lt. Parul Dhadwal represents the fifth generation of her family in uniform, hailing from Village Janauri, District Hoshiarpur, Punjab, a region renowned for its strong martial tradition.

As per the statement, the Dhadwal family's service lineage traces back to Subedar Harnam Singh of 74 Punjabis, her great-great-grandfather, who served the Army from 01 January 1896 to 16 July 1924. Her great-grandfather, Major L.S. Dhadwal, was part of 3 JAT, while the third generation saw distinguished service by Colonel Daljit Singh Dhadwal (7 JAK RIF) and Brigadier Jagat Jamwal (3 KUMAON). The tradition continues with her father, Major General K.S. Dhadwal, SM, VSM, and her brother, Captain Dhananjay Dhadwal, both of whom serve in 20 SIKH.

This rare instance of three serving officers from two generations of the same family stands as a testament to their enduring commitment to the nation. The commissioning of Lt Parul Dhadwal not only strengthens this illustrious martial tradition but also highlights the growing role of women in the Indian Armed Forces. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)