Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 20 (ANI): Four accused in the Patna Paras Hospital firing case were produced before Alipore Court this evening.

On Thursday, Police reported that unidentified assailants shot a prisoner, Chandan Mishra, who was admitted to a hospital in Patna for treatment.

Bihar Police, in a joint operation with Kolkata Police and Kolkata STF, detained the main accused, Taushif alias Badshah, from Kolkata for the shooting incident. Additionally, Nishu Khan and two others have also been detained.

While being taken to Alipore court, the accused Nishu Khan stated to the media, "I did not know anything about murder plotting. I came here with my girlfriend for my spinal surgery, as in 2023, I was shot due to a land-related fight issue and became bedridden. Taushif is my brother; he told me Sheru said to shoot Chandan. I don't know why he shot him. After the gunfire incident, he came to me and told me --I didn't know how to react or what to do... Later on, STF came and raided where I was staying. They arrested me, my nursing staff, caretaker, and later my girlfriend too"

According to Bihar Police, initial investigation has revealed that the conspiracy for this murder was hatched at Nishu Khan's residence, and Taushif alias Badshah mainly carried out the act.

In the release, the police said, "Interrogation of other suspects related to the incident is ongoing. All arrested accused are being sent to Patna as per legal procedures. Kolkata Police and Kolkata STF have provided commendable support in this case. A team was formed by Kolkata Police, which continuously and actively assisted Patna Police."

The prisoner, Chandan Mishra, was out on parole on the grounds of required medical attention and was admitted to Paras Hospital for treatment, when unidentified assailants barged into the hospital and shot him, Patna SSP Kartikay Sharma said on Thursday.

Chandan Mishra was a known criminal with dozens of murder cases registered against him. The Police believe that the rival gang has carried out the shooting.

Reacting to the incident, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday questioned the Bihar government, asking if "anyone was safe anywhere" in the state after unidentified assailants shot a prisoner admitted at a hospital in Patna.

In a post on social media platform X, Tejashwi Yadav wrote, "Government criminals stormed into the ICU and shot a patient admitted to the hospital. Is anyone safe anywhere in Bihar? Has this happened before 2005?" (ANI)

