Bhubaneswar, Sept 21 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Tuesday sought partnership with a UN body on skilling women and girls in the state for making them employable.

Also Read | R-Value For COVID-19 In India Drops Below 1 In Mid-September.

Patnaik said this when the country representative of UN women Susan Jane Ferguson called on the chief minister at his residence and discussed a range of issues concerning women empowerment in the state, a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office said.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Couple Blessed With Twin Daughters on the Same Day They Lost Twin Daughters in Godavari Boat Mishap.

During the discussion, Patnaik informed the UN representative that the Odisha government has an objective to ensure that at least one-third of the graduates from technical education are girls.

Patnaik also said that the participation of women in technical education is the priority of the state government.

He cited schemes like “Sudakshya” (highly skilled) which has helped to increase enrolment of girls in ITIs from six per cent five years ago to 18 per cent recently, the statement said.

Pointing out that manufacturing industries in recent times are witnessing a kind of revolution with all women factory floors, Patnaik said that the UN body can lead the efforts for ensuring facilities like quality accommodation and crèches.

The chief minister also sought the support of the Second Chance Education Programme of UN Women which, in collaboration with the state government, can help women who have not been able to complete their education.

They can be helped with re-skilling, up-skilling support to make them employable in the job market, Patnaik said.

Patnaik also spoke about the iconic projects like World Skill Centre that promotes global standard skills in the state.

He wanted the UN Women to partner with such institutions to ensure gender parity and women's participation in such projects.

“Ferguson, during the discussion, appreciated the state government's initiatives in women empowerment.

“She spoke on the effective role played by Mission Shakti in empowering Odisha women. She also appreciated the pace of poverty reduction in the state,” the statement said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)