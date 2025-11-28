Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 28 (ANI): Congress leader Pawan Khera on Friday criticised Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's administration, alleging large-scale corruption and erosion of the state's cultural identity.

Addressing a press conference in Guwahati, Khera claimed that the BJP-led government has ignored the issues faced by tea garden workers and misused its power.

Khera said Assam's global reputation, built by icons like Zubeen Garg, was being tarnished under the current regime.

"Assam was once known for tea, culture and harmony. Today, it is being associated with drugs, cattle smuggling and corruption. Even the meaning of 'ABCD' has changed," he remarked.

Accusing the BJP-led government of ignoring long-pending issues of tea garden workers, Khera said the chief minister had "misused power instead of solving people's problems."

Khera accused the government of manipulating the electoral process by bringing in outsiders and warned against a perceived threat to the indigenous Assamese identity.

"In the coming election, you may see buses and trains full of voters being mobilised. This is a direct attack on indigenous Assamese identity," he warned.

Khera argued that Assam's democratic and political identity was at stake, urging people to "protect the state's future before it's too late."

The Congress spokesperson also projected APCC President Gaurav Gogoi as the face of a new generational shift in Assam's politics, drawing parallels with the development era under former chief minister Tarun Gogoi.

Sharpening his attack, Khera accused Sarma of being overly dependent on law enforcement agencies and the Election Commission.

"Without support from the police and EC, he cannot move freely," he alleged.

He further claimed that tribal lands in Assam were being handed over to corporate houses, naming the Adani and Ambani groups. Demanding transparency, Khera asked the chief minister to disclose the wealth his family has accumulated over the past 5-7 years.

Referring to past ED and CBI cases against Sarma, Khera questioned how they were "magically cleared" after the chief minister joined the BJP. "This is classic washing-machine politics," he said. (ANI)

