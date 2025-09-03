New Delhi [India], September 3 (ANI): BJP leader Amit Malviya on Wednesday said that Kota Neelima, wife of Congress leader Pawan Khera, holds two active Electors Photo Identification Cards (EPICs)-- one registered in Khairatabad and another in New Delhi.

"Kota Neelima, another Congress leader, candidate from the Khairatabad (60) Assembly segment in Telangana, and wife of Pawan Khera, also holds two active EPICs -- one registered in Khairatabad and another in New Delhi," Amit Malviya said in a post on X.

Also Read | Mangaluru Horror: Man, Accomplices Gang Rape Minor Girl After Befriending Her on Instagram, Films Act and Shares Video With Friends; 7 Arrested.

Yesterday, he accused Pawan Khera of possessing two active voter identity cards registered in separate constituencies of the national capital, Delhi.

Malviya also slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for maintaining "an equivocal silence on the shocking revelation that his close aide holds two EPIC cards."

Also Read | Did Priyanka Gandhi Mention Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru's Wife in 'Bodyguard Sleeping on Bed' Story Set After Her Death? Fact Check Debunks Fake Claim.

"Rahul Gandhi held a press conference and, without adequate due diligence, targeted and tarnished honest voters -- even putting them at risk by revealing their identities without consent. He doxxed young, upwardly mobile professionals and poor daily wagers who had moved cities in search of better opportunities," Malviya said.

"Yet, he has maintained an equivocal silence on the shocking revelation that his close aide holds two EPIC cards. Is he the only one? Apparently not," he added.

The BJP leader alleged that it is now quite obvious that Congress leaders hold multiple EPIC numbers and are registered voters in more than one place.

"This is no coincidence. Those indulging in Vote Chori are the very ones maligning common citizens for exercising their democratic rights and weakening our institutions," he said.

Malviya alleged that the "rot" isn't limited to Pawan Khera and family.

"It goes back to the top -- when Sonia Gandhi, an Italian, managed to get her name included in the voter list in 1980. No wonder Congress and the INDI Alliance go out on a limb to defend illegal migrants and non-Indians while castigating our own people. This is not about defending democracy. It is about defending their vote bank -- which should not be on the Indian voter list at all," he said.

"Rahul Gandhi cannot extricate himself from these acts of criminality within his own ranks, particularly involving people aspiring for public office and members of his inner coterie. He must speak, and the Election Commission must investigate," he added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)