Mumbai, Nov 19 (PTI) NCP president Sharad Pawar and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde were among prominent leaders who paid tributes to former prime minister Indira Gandhi on her 106th birth anniversary.

Shinde paid floral tributes to the portrait of Indira Gandhi at his official residence in Mumbai and administered a National Unity Day pledge to mark the occasion.

Remembering Indira Gandhi, Pawar described her as a visionary who raised India's image abroad with her political astuteness.

"Garibi Hatao slogan was aimed at raising the standard of poor people in India," he posted on X.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray posted a joint picture of his late grandfather Bal Thackeray and Indira Gandhi, saying he pays tributes to her strong and visionary leadership.

