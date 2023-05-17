Mumbai, May 16 (PTI) Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday wrote to Union Minister of Minority Affairs Smriti Irani demanding a reduction in the increased charges for people who wish to go to Haj pilgrimage from embarkation points such as Aurangabad and Nagpur.

“There is a discrepancy in the amount payable by Haj pilgrims. The charges are higher by Rs 88,000 for pilgrims who would board a flight from Aurangabad-based airport than for a similar flight from Mumbai international airport. It puts a heavy burden on Haj pilgrims, especially from underdeveloped areas of Marathwada and rural areas of Maharashtra," Pawar stated in a letter.

Also Read | Manish Sisodia Pressurised Me To Grant L-1 Licence to Indospirit, Says Ex-Delhi Excise Commissioner Arva Gopi Krishan.

“I shall be happy if charges payable at Aurangabad and Nagpur embarkation point are brought at par with the charges applied in Mumbai,” he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)