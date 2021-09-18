Nagpur, Sep 18 (PTI) The Nagpur police on Saturday sent pre litigation notices to 26,412 vehicle owners to pay up pending challans (fines) of Rs 3.68 crore, failing which they will have to appear in a Lok Adalat on September 25, an official said.

The challans are from the period between March 1 and August 31 this year, an official said, adding that people should check the 'Maharashtra Traffic' app to see if their names are on the list.

