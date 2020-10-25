Chandigarh, Oct 24 (PTI) The Punjab Youth Congress on Saturday said it will burn an effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Dussehra as a symbolic protest against the three farm laws enacted recently by the Centre.

The effigy will be burnt in Mansa district on Sunday. Before the burning of the effigy, a bike rally will be taken out in the district's villages, it said.

Also Read | Tata Motors Reaches 4 Million Passenger Vehicle Production Milestone in India.

PYC chief Brinder Singh Dhillon said people will take part in large numbers in the protest where Modi's effigy will be burnt.

He said the Modi government's "ego" will soon be demolished.

Also Read | DU 3rd Cut Off List 2020 Released: Delhi University Announces Third List for Its Ongoing Admission Process.

Dhillon alleged that the Modi government was trying to "snatch" food from farmers, who have been feeding people.

"The farmers are out on roads today against the Modi government. It should keep in mind that if farmers can vote them to power, they can throw them out as well," he said.

The three farm bills -- the Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020 -- were passed by Parliament recently.

Subsequently, President Ram Nath Kovind gave his assent to the bills.

The Centre has been saying that the three farm laws will raise farmers' income, free them from the clutches of the middleman and usher in new technology in farming.

The Opposition and some farmers' organisations have, however, been agitating against the laws alleging that they will destroy the minimum support price mechanism, end Agricultural Produce Market Committees and allow corporates to arm-twist farmers.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)