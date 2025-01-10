Bhubaneswar, Jan 10 (PTI) The exhibition put up at the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention here would remain open for the public on January 11 and 12, Odisha Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja said here on Friday.

Addressing media persons after the valedictory session of the conclave, Ahuja said, "The chief minister has decided that the exhibition would continue for two more days and we hope that many more citizens of Bhubaneswar including students from schools and colleges will visit it."

The three-day Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention that began at Janata Maidan here on January 8 came to an end with the valedictory address by President Droupadi Murmu on Friday.

Apart from different sessions and meetings with the diaspora, mesmerizing cultural performances showcasing art forms from the state were held on these three days.

The convention has four exhibition halls including Vishwaroop Ram - the Universal Legacy of Ramayana, Diaspora's Contribution to Technology and Viksit Bharat, Spread and Evolution of Indian diaspora and Heritage and Culture of Odisha.

The entry of public was restricted to the venue during the three days for the visit of VVIPs like the President, Prime Minister, Cabinet Ministers and other dignitaries and their security, said Arun Kumar Chatterjee, Secretary (CPV & OIA).

During the conference, the chief secretary said that the state government would consider setting up a special cell or a nodal officer to deal with the issues faced by NRIs from Odisha.

"We have a special cell to look after the army personnel as they are away from home. For the NRIs, we will submit a proposal to the chief minister and take a decision immediately so that the grievances of the Pravasi Odias who are outside can be addressed properly by a nodal officer," Ahuja said.

He also said that the state would conduct a survey to find out the number of Blue-collar workers working abroad and their status.

