New Delhi, January 10: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the exam city intimation slip for JEE Main 2025 on its official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. The first session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 is scheduled from January 22 to 30.

While the city intimation slip provides the location of the exam centre, the admit card—released later—will include additional details such as the exact address, exam day instructions, timings, and reporting schedule.

The exam will consist of two papers:

Paper 1 (BE/BTech) will take place on January 22, 23, 24, 28, and 29, 2025.

Paper 2 (BArch and BPlanning) is scheduled for January 30, 2025, divided into Paper 2A (BArch) and Paper 2B (BPlanning).

How to Download JEE Main 2025 Exam City Slip?

Visit the official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Locate the link for the “Exam City Intimation Slip” on the homepage.

Log in using your application number and date of birth.

Click “Submit” to access the slip.

Review the details, download the document, and save it.

Take a printout for exam day use.

The admit card, expected soon, will include final instructions. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates and ensure they prepare essential documents for exam day.

