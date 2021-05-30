Srinagar, May 30 (PTI) People's Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday asked the Jammu and Kashmir administration to focus its efforts on expeditious vaccination as lockdown and SOPs are only precautionary measures against Covid.

She was speaking while chairing a virtual meeting of party office bearers.

"Lockdown and other SOPs are precautionary measures. The administration should redirect its efforts on an expeditious vaccination program which is the only lasting solution. We cannot be under perpetual lockdowns, to prevent deaths and recurring lockdowns mass vaccinations is the only way out," Mufti said.

A minute's silence was observed in the memory of those who died during the pandemic.

Asserting that traders, industrial units, transport sector, hospitality and service industry, horticulture sector, middle-class and lower sections of society are undergoing unbearable financial pain, she urged the administration to systemically chalk out a plan in coordination with stakeholders and technical experts from the health sector to prepare a road map for gradual easing of restrictions and extend financial assistance to these sectors.

Hailing doctors for their selfless service and spirited fight against Covid, the PDP chief lauded the efforts of doctors, healthcare professionals, front ine workers, NGOs and the society at large for their untiring efforts in mitigating the crisis.

"We salute our doctors -- exceptional caregivers who are at the forefront of a spirited fight against COVID-19. Their utmost commitment to keep the people safe and healthy in these challenging times is truly exceptional. We salute your devotion and sacrifice," she said.

Impressing upon the party leadership to ensure that party cadre is at the forefront of helping the needy in these times of crisis, Mufti directed the leadership to double down on their efforts to reach out to the deserving sections of the society.

Mufti alleged that in the middle of this deadly pandemic "the tribal communities from Jammu as well as those in the valley are being hounded and harassed from their traditional dwellings in the garb of clearing forest encroachments".

She said this "vicious campaign of displacement of natives and indigenous people should be stopped immediately".

