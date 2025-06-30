Aizawl, Jun 30 (PTI) Mizo National Front (MNF) president Zoramthanga on Monday asserted that the Mizo peace accord signed between the Centre and erstwhile underground MNF in 1986 was not only an accord between the MNF and the Union government but it represents the entire Mizo people.

The 39th anniversary of the Mizo peace accord was celebrated by the MNF across the state on Monday.

Also Read | Indian Railways Fare Hike: Will Mumbai Local Train Ticket Prices Increase From July 01? Check New Ticket Slabs, Tatkal Reservation Changes and Other Key Details.

However, there were no official functions to mark the peace accord day.

"Some vested interests say and devalue the Mizo peace accord as only the accord between the Centre and the MNF. It was signed by Laldenga on behalf of the MNF and Lalkhama (former state chief secretary) on behalf of the Mizo people, who did not go underground," Zoramthanga said while addressing the celebration of peace accord day in Saitual.

Also Read | India Weather Forecast: Most Parts of Country To Get Above Rainfall in July; Monsoon Plays Havoc in Himachal Pradesh.

The former rebel leader turned politician said that the Mizo peace accord was signed when both parties were in good and strong positions.

"Had the accord been signed when we were organisationally weak, we would have been too submissive. The accord, however, was signed when we were economically and organisationally strong," he said.

He said that Mizoram was elevated to full-fledged statehood from being a Union Territory with a special provision under Article 371 G after the signing of the historic Mizo accord.

He said that article 371 G provides special provision to Mizoram as no act of Parliament in respect of religious or social practices of the Mizos, Mizo customary law and procedure, administration of civil and criminal justice involving decisions according to Mizo customary law, ownership and transfer of land, can be applied to Mizoram unless the state legislative assembly decide by resolution.

Only Mizoram and Nagaland have such special protection in the country, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)