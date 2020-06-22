Puducherry [India], June 22 (ANI): Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Sunday informed that the penalty for not wearing face-masks was increased from Rs 100 to Rs 200.

"In Puducherry, from June 23 to July 2, essential and non-essential commodities shops will be opened till 2:00 pm. Penalty for not wearing of mask is increased from Rs 100 to Rs 200. Agriculture and industries are exempt from all restrictions and will continue to function as before," Narayanasamy tweeted.

He further said that the Goubert market Avenue will be shifted to new bus stand from Monday onwards.

"From June 23, all eateries can severe the food in their premises till 2 pm and can provide takeaways till 8 pm in Puducherry," he added.

He said that a State Level Disaster Management meeting was held with Ministers, Parliamentarians, Chief Secretary, Development Commissioner, DGP Secretaries, JIPMER Director, Collector and other officials to implement stringent measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)

