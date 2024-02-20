Jammu, Feb 20 (PTI) Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday praised Prime Minister Narendera Modi for freeing Jammu and Kashmir from terrorism and corruption by abrogating Article 370 and said that people in the Union territory are now enjoying nightlife without any fear.

Sinha said that there is 75 per cent decline in the terrorism-related incidents and stone pelting is a history now.

"Common people are now enjoying nightlife in Kashmir. Cinemas and restaurants remain functional during evenings. Youth with guitars are spending time late at night on Jhelum river fronts and time is not far when people of Jammu will spend time on the Tawi river," Sinha said.

He said today with the active support of Modi ji, J&K is on the path of peace and development.

"There is 75 per cent decline in the terrorism-related incidents and all the top commanders of terror outfits have been sent (to hell). Stone pelting is a history and local terrorist recruitment is at an all-time low," he said.

He said that gone are the days when people from the neighbouring country would issue protest and hartal calendars.

"Instead, we are now issuing calendars for education and recruitment. Markets, schools, and universities now remain open throughout the year," Sinha said.

Addressing a massive crowd at Moulana Azad Stadium in Jammu, with PM Modi was on the stage, the LG said that post August 5, 2019, terrorism, separatism and injustice has ended forever.

"I welcome the modern architect of Jammu and Kashmir -- Prime Minister Narendra Modi -- to the city of temples. Due to strong and bold decision taken on August 5, 2019 by the prime minister, Jammu and Kashmir is freed from seven-decade-long pain, discrimination, terrorism, separatism and corruption," he said.

A new era of social justice and development has begun in the Union territory, he added.

Singh said that for the first time, West Pakistan refugees, PoK displaced people and the downtrodden got their share.

Sharing the development journey of J&K under PM Modi, he said that on April 24, 2022, the PM had come to Palli (Samba) and laid the foundation and inaugurated projects worth Rs 21,000 crore.

"Today, the foundation and inauguration of projects worth 32,000 crores have been done by the prime minister. I think such things have been done probably for the first time in the history of Jammu and Kashmir. In the next four months, projects worth Rs 20,000 crore will be completed. By 2025, projects worth Rs 60,000 crore launched by the prime minister will be completed," he added.

Sinha further said that all sections of society have been empowered by the PM.

"Nearly 1.25 crore people have been empowered by the PM during the last few years. Backward communities have been given reservation for the first time in panchayats and local urban bodies," he said.

The LG also said the Pahari community has been given their rights without touching the rights and reservation of Gujjar and Bakerwal communities.

He said that panchayat elections will be held on time and efforts are afoot in that direction.

Speaking on the occasion, Union minister Jitendra Singh said that due to PM Modi's efforts, 70 years of injustice ended in J&K.

"Every section of society, including Gujjars, Bakerwals, Paharis, Valmikis and KPs are living a dignified life," he said.

"Today, we have the world's highest rail bridge over Chenab and Asia's longest tunnel on the highway. Modi hai to mumkin hai...", Singh said.

