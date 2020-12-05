Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 5 (ANI): AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi has expressed confidence that the people of Telangana will stop the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from expanding its footprints in the state.

"We will fight the BJP in a democratic way. We are confident that the people of Telangana will stop BJP from expanding its footprints in the state," said Owaisi.

"We have won on 44 seats in Hyderabad GHMC elections. I have spoken to all newly elected corporators and asked them to begin their work from tomorrow itself," he added.

Owaisi further stated that TRS in Telangana is a formidable political party.

"It represents the regional sentiment of Telangana. I am sure K.Chandrashekar Rao will review the party's performance in these elections," he added.

Meanwhile, lauding the result of GHMC polls, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday thanked the people of Telangana "for reposing faith" in Bharatiya Janata Party's politics of development.

In a tweet, Shah also congratulated BJP National President JP Nadda and Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar for "astounding performance" in the polls.

"Gratitude to the people of Telangana for reposing faith in PM Narendra Modi led BJP's Politics of Development," he said.

BJP made major gains in GHMC polls as it won 48 seats, seven less than the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) which emerged as the single largest party winning 55 seats.

The TRS won fewer seats than it won in the 2016 elections when it had won a majority in the elections to GHMC.

The strong performance by BJP came on the heels of its victory last month in the Dubbak assembly seat. The party had wrested the seat from the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi.

The GHMC results have been declared on 149 of 150 seats with results in the Neredmet division held.

Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM won 44 seats and Congress two seats. (ANI)

