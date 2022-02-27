Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 26 (ANI): Ahead of the fifth phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly election, BJP MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi on Saturday said the people in Uttar Pradesh will vote for BJP on the basis of the development works done by the party in the last five years.

"In the first and second phases, it looked like a competition but BJP was ahead. In the fifth phase, I think BJP will be in a very strong position. Right from the infrastructure to the safety of women, Yogi government has worked in every sector in the state", she said.

She added that the BJP has a good track record of work in Uttar Pradesh.

She also said BJP's top leaders have stated that dynasty politics means the highest position or a controlling position going to members of a particular family.

"But for a person who is rising from a ground level, if his son gets a position in the party, it would not be considered under the dynasty politics," she said.

"If anyone wants to put hoarding of the Congress party, picture of Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi or Priyanka Gandhi would be put up. Does Congress have no other leader whose legacy they can follow?" she asked. (ANI)

