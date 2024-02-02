Nagpur, Feb 2 (PTI) The people of India are safe and are progressing due to the fearlessness and valour of the Army, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said here on Friday.

He was speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the 'Shaurya Sandhya' military and combat display event at Mankapur stadium in the presence of Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande.

The event featured skydiving, performances from the Indian Army Daredevils, Silent Warriors (army dog show), North East Warriors as well as exponents of traditional martial arts like Kalaripayattu and Gatka.

Advanced light helicopters (ALHs) carried out a fly past while drones lit up the sky at the event, which was held under the aegis of Headquarters Uttar Maharashtra and Gujarat Sub Area, a defence release said.

"We are all proud of the Indian Army, which does not stop, is tireless and fearless," Fadnavis said.

The surgical strike ordered by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Balakot (in Pakistan) on February 26, 2019 showed the world India's strength and the strong military of "atmanirbhar Bharat", the Deputy CM said.

"Under the leadership of PM Modi, India makes its own warships, fighter aircraft and various defence items. We are safe and progressing because our Army keeps our country's borders safe," he asserted.

Later, Fadnavis and General Pande felicitated 'veer naris' and veterans during the high tea ceremony, the defence release added.

