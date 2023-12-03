New Delhi [India], December 3 (ANI): Union Minister Meenakashi Lekhi expressed gratitude towards people for the BJP's victory in the assembly elections in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, and said on Sunday that people voted for the betterment of the country so this is a victory of the people.

"As the development journey of the nation continued, people rose above the petty issues and voted for the development and progress of the country. It is the win of the people," said Meenakashi Lekhi.

In the Assembly elections in four states--Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh--the counting of which is almost concluded, as per the Election Commission data, the BJP has emerged victorious in majorities of the seats in three North Indian states.

While in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, the BJP defeated the incumbent Congress governments, in Madhya Pradesh, it defeated the anti-incumbency in retaining power.

However, in the South Indian state of Telangana, the Congress saw consolation and emerged victorious dethroning BRS's decade-old rule.

Despite the perceived anti-incumbency in Madhya Pradesh, the BJP has won 160 seats in the state while it is still leading in three other seats whose result is yet to be declared. The Congress has won 64 seats in the state while leading on two other seats.

In Rajasthan, the BJP has won 115 seats out of 199 seats clearly on the way to ousting the incumbent Ashok Gehlot government. The Congress won 68 seats while the party is still leading on one seat whose result is yet to be declared.

In the Chhattisgarh election, though the majority of the exit polls predicted the Congress would retain the government, the results show otherwise. As per the latest ECI update, the BJP won 53 out of 90 seats while still leading on one seat whose result will soon be declared. The Congress has won 35 seats in the state.

In Telangana, the incumbent BRS was dethroned by Congress as the ECI update showed that Congress won 64 seats in the 119-member assembly. BRS won 39 seats, and the BJP won 8 seats. (ANI)

