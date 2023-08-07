New Delhi [India], August 7 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that his government was working to revive the domestic textile sector and after 2014, efforts were made to change the mindset that had developed where people looked down on those who donned khadi clothes.

PM Modi was speaking at the ninth National Handloom Day at ‘Bharat Mandapam’ in the Pragati Maidan complex.

Also Read | Nuh Anti-Encroachment Drive: Punjab and Haryana High Court Stays Demolition, Seeks Detail of Action.

"After independence, much importance was not given to strengthening the cloth industry (Khadi), which was so strong during the last century...the situation was that it was left to die...people who wore Khadi were looked upon with inferiority complex...," PM Modi said.

"Since 2014, our government has been working on changing this mindset," the Prime Minister said.

Also Read | 'Modi Ji... I Am a Bigger Fakir Than You', Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Takes Jibe at PM Narendra Modi (Watch Video).

“In the past 9 years, Khadi production has increased by 3 times and sales of Khadi clothes also increased by 5 times. The handloom business turnover has increased from around Rs 30,000 crore to over Rs 1,30,000 crore and the demand for Khadi clothes increasing in foreign countries," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister urged people to popularise local products on National Handloom Day and said that India's vibrant handlooms exemplify the country's diversity.

During today’s programme, the Prime Minister launched an e-portal of 'Bhartiya Vastra evam Shilp Kosh'- a Repository of Textiles and Crafts that has been developed by the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT).

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), over 3,000 handloom and khadi weavers, artisans, and stakeholders from the textile and MSME sectors attended the event.

The initiative will bring together handloom clusters across India, NIFT campuses, Weaver Service Centres, Indian Institute of Handloom Technology campuses, National Handloom Development Corporation, Handloom Export Promotion Council, KVIC institutions and various State Handloom Departments, the statement said.

The government established National Handloom Day, with the first celebration taking place on August 7, 2015.

The date was chosen as an ode to the Swadeshi Movement, which began on August 7, 1905, and promoted indigenous industries, particularly handloom weavers.

This day is significant in raising awareness about the importance of the handloom-weaving community and highlighting the sector's contribution to our country's socioeconomic development. The handloom industry is both a symbol of the nation's illustrious cultural heritage and a significant source of revenue for the country.

During today’s event the PM was accompanied by Union Minister Piyush Goyal also seen interacting with vendors from different parts of the country displaying their products at the Bharat Mandapam venue. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)