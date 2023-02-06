Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 6 (ANI): Former Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai, in a series of tweets on Monday, attacked his successor Basavaraj Bommai over allegations of irregularities in government projects made by BJP MLA Gulihatti Shekar.

The ruling party MLA had alleged irregularities in multiple projects commissioned by the state Water Resources department amounting to Rs 22,200 crores.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Indian Railways’ Junior Engineer Arrested for Raping Woman He Met Through Matrimonial Website on Pretext of Marriage.

Kumaraswamy took to Twitter on Monday claiming the CM's fellow party MLA had given a certificate for the BJP government.

"While the Opposition parties say the state government has fallen into the pit of corruption, your own party MLA is saying the same," Kumaraswamy tweeted.

Also Read | Assam: Tourists Injured After Falling From Elephant at Kaziranga National Park.

Gulihatti Shekar reportedly complained to the Additional Secretary of the Department that there had been serious lapses in issuing tenders for multiple projects of the Water Resources department, claiming that the tendering process should be cancelled immediately.

"This must be the height of blasphemy," Kumaraswamy tweeted, in a dig at the BJP government.

"What else could be the reason for an (BJP) MLA to allege that an illegal meeting was held before tendering for the scheduled works? Is it because he did not receive a commission or is it treason?" the former CM tweeted.

In another tweet, he said, "Without maintaining transparency, tenders for works worth thousands of crores of rupees awarded in a few days, flouting all the rules."

"The people who vested power in such incompetent people are now waiting for the upcoming elections to give their verdict. People will end this misrule," Kumaraswamy tweeted.

The Karnataka Assembly elections are due in April-May, this year. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)