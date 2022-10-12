Chennai, Oct 12 (PTI) Pleading for a considerate view on lakhs of workers involved in Tamil Nadu's fire-cracker industry, Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday urged his Delhi counterpart to permit sale of fire-crackers falling within permissible norms.

Also Read | Pune Shocker: Autorickshaw Driver Hacked to Death by Five Men Over Old Rivalry in Chakan.

In a letter addressed to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, a copy of which was made available to the media here, Stalin reiterated his earlier request against a blanket ban on fire-crackers sale and pointed out that the apex court has allowed bursting of fire-crackers for two hours on festive occasions.

Also Read | Retail Inflation Rises 5-Month High of 7.4% in September, Factory Output Shrinks by 0.8% in August.

"Your kind attention is invited to my earlier letter dated October 13, 2021 urging you not to impose a blanket ban on the sale of fire-crackers and requesting to permit the sale of the fire-crackers that fall within the permissible norms," Stalin said in the letter.

Bursting of fire-crackers as a mark of celebration is an internationally accepted practice, including in highly environmentally proactive countries. "You would appreciate that there are several contributing factors for air pollution in Indian cities which include vehicular and industrial emissions," the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister argued.

Hence, this called for a balanced view, taking into consideration the negligible incremental pollution potential of crackers used for a few days and the livelihoods involved, he said.

Further, green crackers have been scientifically developed and the Supreme Court has permitted the sale of green crackers through licenced traders.

"I sincerely urge you to permit the sale of fire-crackers that fall within the permissible norms. When no other State has imposed a total ban on firecrackers, your kind act will light up the lives of lakhs of people around Sivakasi, especially rural women who depend on this industry for livelihood as Diwali accounts for 70 % of their annual business," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)