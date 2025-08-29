New Delhi [India], August 29 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Friday called for a medical report of PFI Leader E. Abubacker from the jail authorities as he sought permission for treatment in a private hospital. He is currently getting treatment from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

Abubacker was arrested in November 2022 during a nationwide crackdown on the outfit.

Justice Ravinder Dudeja called for a medical report from the jail authorities.

The High Court has also issued notice to the NIA and sought a response. The matter has been listed on November 26 for a hearing.

Abubacker's application was filed before the High Court after it was declined by the Special NIA court at New Delhi.

Advocate Adit S Pujari appeared for Abubacker and submitted that he is not getting satisfactory treatment at AIIMS, and the conduct of the staff is hostile towards him.

It was also argued that the accused has a fundamental right to receive treatment at the hospital of their choice. He is ready to pay the expenses.

On the other hand, Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Rahul Tyagi appeared for the National Investigation Agency (NIA). He submitted that the applicant is getting treatment from the country's best hospital. What else does he want?

He further submitted that the treatment received at AIIMS can be cleared from the medical report. "Please call a report from the AIIMS". (ANI)

