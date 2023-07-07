Chandigarh, Jul 7 (PTI) Established in this union territory 60 years ago, the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) celebrated its foundation day on Friday.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi Director Prof M Srinivas was the chief guest on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Srinivas delved deep into the essential qualities of being a successful clinician as he highlighted, "One of the essential qualities of the clinician is interest in humanity, for the secret of the care of the patient, is in 'caring for the patients' and 'making a difference in their lives."

According to a PGIMER statement, he highlighted the need to blend ethics and professionalism.

Touching on the issue of various institutes working in silos and expressing interest to have collaboration between AIIMS, Delhi and PGI here, he stated, "There is a need to break the silos within the institutions as well as beyond the institutions to have growth in the real sense. Collaboration is the way forward and how to collaborate between PGI and AIIMS is something very close to my heart."

PGIMER Director Prof Vivek Lal said, "This institute, a global lighthouse of medical knowledge, stands tall because of the herculean commitment of its forefathers who took this institute to a pedestal that simply inspired all of us.

"The umbilical cord with the patient for whom we are devoted, has not diluted at all, but only strengthened with time," he added.

He also commended the PGIMER team for their diligence and hard work as they take care of the exponentially increasing burden of patients, saying, "Real infrastructure is commitment and passion to serve and I am happy that PGIMER keeps that faith intact with their commitment, with their tireless service."

