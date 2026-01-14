Indore, January 14: A second person has died in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara district after consuming sweets found in an unclaimed bag left outside a government office. The victim, 72-year-old Sunder Lal Kathuria, passed away on January 11, the same day that 50-year-old security guard Dasaru Yaduvanshi succumbed to similar symptoms. The incident has sparked a high-level investigation into whether the sweets were accidentally contaminated or deliberately poisoned.

The series of events began late last week when Yaduvanshi, an on-duty security guard at the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) office, discovered an unattended bag containing vegetables and sweets. Shortly after eating the sweets, he developed severe vomiting and diarrhea. He was rushed to the hospital but died two days later during treatment. Mass Bird Deaths in Khargone: Over 200 Parrots, Pigeons, Sparrows Found Dead in Madhya Pradesh; Food Poisoning Suspected (Watch Video).

2 Dead in MP After Eating Sweets Found in Unattended Bag, Probe Launched

The tragedy expanded when the family of a nearby tea stall owner also consumed the remaining sweets a day after the guard found them. By January 11, six members of the Kathuria family—including Sunder Lal, his wife, two daughters, a daughter-in-law, and a granddaughter—were hospitalized with symptoms of violent vomiting and extreme weakness.

While some family members have shown signs of recovery, Sunder Lal Kathuria’s condition deteriorated rapidly, leading to his death. Several other relatives remain under medical supervision as doctors work to stabilise their condition. Bhopal Food Poisoning: Around 120 Students of Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology Fall Ill After Being Served Stale and Poor-Quality Food in Mess (Watch Video).

Junnardeo police station in-charge Rakesh Singh Baghel confirmed that the initial autopsy reports for the deceased have been inconclusive. Consequently, authorities have preserved the viscera for advanced forensic analysis to identify the specific toxin involved.

Samples of the sweets have been dispatched to a food testing laboratory. Investigators are currently focused on two primary questions: the chemical composition of the sweets and the identity of the individual who left the bag outside the PHED premises.

The incident has caused significant alarm in Chhindwara, coming just months after a major tragedy in the district where 24 children died due to poisoning linked to contaminated cough syrup. This prior event has heightened the urgency of the current probe, with residents expressing concern over public safety and food security.

