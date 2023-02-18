Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], February 18 (ANI): Phagu Chauhan was on Saturday sworn in as the new Governor of Meghalaya at the swearing-in ceremony held at Raj Bhavan, Shillong.

The oath to office and secrecy was administered by Justice Wanlura Diengdoh, Judge of Meghalaya High Court.

Phagu Chauhan, who was the former Governor of Bihar, succeeded Brigadier BD Mishra (Retd)

In July 2019, Chauhan was appointed the 29th Governor of Bihar.

He is a former member of the 17th Legislative Assembly of Uttar Pradesh from Ghosi, a seat he won a record six times, representing various parties like Lok Dal, Bahujan Samaj Party, and Bharatiya Janata Party.

Chauhan started his political career in 1985 from the political party Dalit Mazdoor Kisan Party and became a first-time MLA in his political career.

After that, he contested many Legislative Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) elections from different parties and won a maximum number of times.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election, he contested as Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Ghosi and defeated his close contestant Abbas Ansari from Bahujan Samaj Party with a margin of 7,003 votes. (ANI)

