Hyderabad, Feb 24 (PTI): A 19-year-old pharmacy student, who had misled police here two weeks ago by falsely claiming that she was kidnapped and raped by some auto- drivers, died by suicide on Wednesday, police said.

Her father, who complained to police, said she had been going through mental agony in the wake of the incident and realisation over her behaviour, he said.

She was taken to a government hospital on February 23 after she fell ill and the doctors there referred her to the state-run Gandhi Hospital in the city for treatment.

She was advised to visit the hospital again on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, her father noticed on the night of Tuesday that some of his blood pressure and diabetes tablets were missing.

He noticed she was foaming at the mouth on Wednesday morning, they said. She was shifted to a local government hospital where the doctors declared that she was brought dead. The woman's father also said there was no suspicion about her death and that she had taken the extreme step by consuming the blood pressure and diabetes tablets due to mental agony, police said. A case under Secton 174 of CrPC (suicide, etc) was registered, they said, adding that the case would be finalised based on a postmortem and other evidence. The woman's claim that she had been kidnapped and raped by some auto-drivers was false, police had said on February 13. It was a cooked-up story by the woman to move out of her home due to some family issues, the police had said.

