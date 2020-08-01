Bhopal, Aug 1 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh government on Saturday launched the 14-day second phase of its 'Kill Corona' campaign by banning stone-laying ceremonies, public rallies and preventing elected representatives from meeting more than five persons at a time in their homes of offices.

The earlier phase of the campaign, from July 1 to July 15, comprised intense door-to-door health check-ups.

Also Read | West Bengal Reports 2,589 New COVID-19 Cases, 48 Deaths Today: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on August 1, 2020.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday said a public awareness campaign would be held as part of phase 2 from August 1 to August 14 to break the COVID-19 chain fully.

In order maintain economic activities, no lockdown order will be issued at the district level without prior permission from the state government, the CM said.

Also Read | Punjab Hooch Tragedy: CM Captain Amarinder Singh Suspends 7 Excise Officials, Announces Ex-Gratia of Rs 2 Lakh Each For Kin of Deceased.

No tour programmes, bhumi pujan, stone laying etc will be organised by public representatives during this period, though they can be held through video-conferencing, Chouhan said.

During this period, political rallies will also be banned, though virtual ones can be organised, the CM added.

Public representatives can meet not more than five people at a time in their homes or offices.

Wearing masks and maintaining social distancing will be compulsory, and violators will be fined and subjected to more legal action.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)