New Delhi, Mar 25 (PTI) Citing the devastating impact of betting apps on the youth, a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking an immediate ban on them, a release said.

It said the PIL, which was filed by evangelist K A Paul, also sought action against celebrities, including cricketers, and Bollywood and south Indian actors for "misleading their vast fan base and encouraging harmful behaviours" by endorsing the betting platforms.

It said that Paul also urged the central government to take decisive action by banning all gambling and betting apps and introducing stringent laws against them.

According to the release, Paul addressed a press conference on Tuesday at Andhra Bhawan here, saying there was an alarming rise in suicides linked to online gambling.

"In Telangana alone, 978 young people have taken their lives in the past year due to the financial and psychological distress caused by these platforms. The future of our nation is at stake, and we cannot allow a few billion dollars in revenue to come at the cost of millions of young lives," the release said, quoting Paul.

It said Paul also sought legal action against the celebrities, saying though they were supposed to be role models, they were endorsing platforms that were destroying lives.

He also commended the Telangana Police for registering FIRs against 25 celebrities involved in gambling endorsements but cautioned against token arrests and swift releases, the release said.

It said Paul has issued a 72-hour ultimatum for celebrity endorsers.

"They have two choices: publicly apologize and return the earnings made from these endorsements to the families affected, or face legal consequences. If they fail to do so, I demand their immediate arrest," the release quoted Paul as saying.

