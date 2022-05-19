New Delhi [India], May 19 (ANI): A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking direction for restoration of sanitary napkin facility to girl students of Government Schools has been filed in the Delhi High Court.

It is stated that the Delhi Government is not providing sanitary napkins in its schools since January 2021 which is causing problems to girl students. The High Court is likely to hear the PIL on Monday.

The present PIL has been moved by NGO Social Jurist through Advocate Ashok Agarwal. It is stated in the petition that the Delhi Government had started distribution of sanitary napkins to girl students of government and government-aided schools under Kishori Yojana.

PIL stated that the Directorate of Education (DOE) of the Delhi Government had adopted the Kishori Yojana scheme where girl students studying in its schools were to be provided Sanitary Napkins to maintain their personal hygiene and general health and also to remove obstacles in their studies.

It is submitted that the DoE through circulars of March 7, 2018, 11 April 2018, February 6, 2019, December 16, 2020 and June 18 2020 had directed the Head of Government and Government Aided Schools to distribute Sanitary Napkins to girl students.

The petitioner has submitted that since January 2021 girl students in DoE run schools are not getting Sanitary Napkins. Restoration of this facility is very importatn and necessary for girl students for their personal hygiene and general health as in its absence, their education and attendance are adversely affected.

In this regard a letter was written by All India Parents Association (AIPA) to the Chief Minister of the Delhi Government on May 13, 2022 thereby requesting him for immediate restoration of this facility, the petition stated.

It is also submitted that the action of not providing sanitary napkins facility is irrational, unreasonable, arbitrary, violative of the fundamental right to education of girl students as guaranteed under Articles, 14, 21 and 21-A of the Constitution of India and under the provision of Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009 and Delhi School Education Act, 1973. (ANI)

