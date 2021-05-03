New Delhi, May 3 (PTI) A PIL in the Delhi High Court on Monday sought direction to the Delhi government and the NDMC to remove the hoardings put up by a Bengaluru-based beer manufacturer advertising its product.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jasmeet Singh issued notice to the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) and the beer manufacturer - Pegasi Spirits - seeking their stand on the plea by a lawyer.

Advocate Dhruv Chawla, in his plea, has said that the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (MIB) in September last year put out an advisory for private satellite TV channels to ensure that liquor, tobacco and other intoxicants are not advertised directly or indirectly on their channels in violation of existing law.

In March this year he came across several hoardings across Delhi advertising the alcoholic beverage of Pegasi and filed a complaint with the Advertising Standard Council of India (ASCI) regarding the same.

He also filed an application under the Right to Information Act seeking details with regard to any sanction or permission given by NDMC to put up the hoardings.

A representation was also made to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in April against the hoardings put up by the company, the petition has said.

Subsequently, he received an email from ASCI saying that Pegasi has modified its advertisements, the plea has said and added that despite the modifications, the hoardings were still in contravention of the legal provisions.

Therefore, he moved the instant petition before the high court.

Chawla, in his plea, has said that under the Delhi Outdoor Advertisement (DAO) Policy, 2008, drafted on the directions of the Supreme Court, civic bodies have the power to take action, modify or remove any advertisement or hoarding that contravenes the Advertising Industry's Code of Ethics.

Advertisements promoting drugs, alcohol, cigarette or tobacco items are in the negative ads list under the DAO Policy, the petition has said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)