New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) Pilgrimages have been the most powerful motivator for travel since time immemorial, Tourism Minister Prahlad Patel said on Wednesday, hours after the bhoomi pujan of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, indicating that his ministry was geared to turn the city into a prime tourist destination.

A statement released by the tourism ministry described extensively the religious sites in Ayodhya and listed the work done by the ministry in and around the holy city in Uttar Pradesh as well as on other sites related to Lord Ram.

“From time immemorial pilgrimages have been one of the most powerful motivators for travel. Religious/Spiritual tourism has proven resilient to the pressure of the global recession because it is not seen as a luxury but rather travel with a purpose and because of its nature the pilgrimage travel is elastic and strong even in any economic scenario," he said.

"Therefore, the Ministry of Tourism sees hope in helping millions of followers of all great world religions that are deeply rooted in India,” he said.

The statement from the ministry said that under its Swadesh Darshan Scheme - Integrated Development of Theme Based Tourist Circuits is developing tourism infrastructure in the circuits, across the country, having tourist potential in a planned and prioritised manner.

Under this scheme, Ministry of Tourism has sanctioned a project, 'Development of Ayodhya' under Ramayana circuit theme for an amount of Rs 127.20 crore in the year 2017-18.

“Today the Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi attended the Bhoomi Pujan ceremony of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya. Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Ram, is a great place to take a plunge into the pool of spirituality. The city is dotted with temples and is one of the most venerable cities of ancient India. Ancient beliefs say, the gods themselves created this city,” the statement said.

The various components sanctioned under the project include development of Ram katha gallery and park, Ram ki paidi, development of Guptar ghat and Laxman qila ghat, rejuvenation of Ayodhya street, and multipurpose hall at Digambar akhada.

Other components included in this project are solar lighting, solid waste management, drainage components, police booth, signages at various locations, stone benches, gazebos, drinking water kiosks, CCTV, bus depot and parking, tourist sheds, landscaping of public spaces and beautification of tulsi das garden and others.

While almost 80 per cent of the project is completed on ground as on date, in addition the ministry has sanctioned another project -- Development of Chitrakoot and Shringverpur -- under Ramayana circuit theme of Swadesh Darshan in the year 2016-17, this project has been sanctioned for an amount of Rs 69.45 crore.

The projects comprising various components like development of Sandhya Ghat, Tourist facilitation centre, development of Ram Shain, veerasan and Sita kund, solar lighting, parking signages at Shringverpur.

Various components sanctioned in Chitrakoot are covered shed at parikrama marg, food kiosk, parking, modern toilet facilities, foot over bridge, tourist facilitation centre and Ramayana gallery, laser show at Ramghat and last mile connectivity.

