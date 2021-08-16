Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], August 16 (ANI): Haryana government on Monday appointed Senior IPS officer Prashanta Kumar Agrawal as the new Director-General of Police (DGP) of Haryana.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar congratulated Agrawal on his appointment.

Agrawal assumed charge as the new DGP from the incumbent DGP Manoj Yadava at police headquarters in Panchkula.

Agrawal is a 1998 batch IPS officer. (ANI)

