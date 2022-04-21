Kolkata, Apr 21 (PTI) Renowned cardiac surgeon Dr Devi Prasad Shetty on Thursday said that he was planning to set up a 1,000-bed hospital in the city, where advanced facilities for treatment, surgeries, organ transplant and other medical services would be on offer.

Shetty said he had always had faith in the Mamata Banerjee government and would even "bet his last penny" on the state.

The founder-chairman of Narayana Health was speaking at the Bengal Global Business Summit 2022, held at the Biswa Bangla Convention Centre here.

Banerjee among other dignitaries were present on the dais during the session.

"As a (Narayana Health) group, I would like to start a 1,000-bed hospital in Calcutta for advanced cardiac and oncology surgeries, organ transplant, and orthopaedic operations. With your support and blessings, I am sure within two to three years' time, this will be a reality," Shetty said, addressing the chief minister.

"Whatever little money or fortune I have, I can bet my last penny on West Bengal because I trust you, your government and the people of the state," he added.

Shetty heaped praise on Banerjee for her initiatives to empower women in West Bengal. He suggested that the government build more nursing colleges in the state.

"You always talked about women empowerment. Today, there is a fantastic opportunity for West Bengal. You can build 1,000 nursing colleges in the state... request all hospitals with at least 100 beds to start a nursing college. Within four years, you will have a few thousand rich or upper-middle class families earning sufficient money," he said.

"If there is one person who can make this happen, that's you (Banerjee), and I am sure about that," Shetty added.

