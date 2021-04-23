New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Friday sought response of the AAP government on a plea seeking directions to it for resuming its scheme of providing dry rations under the Mukhya Mantri Corona Sahayta Yojna (MMCSY) during the curfew imposed in the wake of spiralling COVID-19 cases.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jasmeet Singh issued notice to the Delhi government and the urban shelter improvement board, DUSIB, seeking their stand by May 13 on the application by an NGO.

The NGO, Delhi Rozi Roti Adhikar Abhiyan, in its application has also sought a direction to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government to resume hunger relief centres for providing free hot cooked meals to all those in need so that no one goes hungry during the curfew.

The application, filed through advocate Prasanna S, the NGO has sought directions to the Delhi government to also resume accepting e-coupon applications and to start operating "kiosks and help desks facilitating such applications for the purpose of receiving benefits for all residents not already covered under the regular PDS scheme under the National Food Security Act.

The NGO has said that in view of the restrictions imposed by the Delhi government under the provisions of the Disaster Management Act on the movement of people from April 19 to April 26, the issues of distress and food security of the poor and needy need to be alleviated.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)