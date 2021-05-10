New Delhi, May 10 (PTI) Delhiites woke up to a pleasant Monday morning with the minimum temperature settling at 24.5 degrees Celsius, which is normal for this time of the year.

A short spell of rain and hailstorm in parts of the city on Sunday brought residents some respite from the hot weather.

The national capital recorded 0.6 mm rainfall in a 24-hour period ending on 8.30 am Monday.

The weatherman predicted generally cloudy skies for the day along with the possibility of light rains or drizzle.

The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 40 degrees Celsius on Monday.

The city recorded a high of 39.4 degrees Celsius on Sunday.

The precipitation and gusty winds had brought the mercury down to 32 degrees Celsius by 5.30 pm, according to the India Meteorological Department's weather app.

The minimum temperature settled at 23.2 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average.

Videos of the hailstorm in Delhi were shared widely on social media.

