New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) Delhi continued to witness pleasant weather conditions with the maximum temperature settling at 34.5 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average, on Monday.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 19 degrees Celsius, four degrees below normal.

Also Read | Mann Ki Baat: PM Narendra Modi's Monthly Radio Programme Positively Influences Citizenship Behaviour, Over 100 Crore Have Listened To Programme at Least Once, Says Survey.

Humidity levels oscillated between 36 and 58 per cent.

For Tuesday, the weatherman has forecast partly cloudy skies with the maximum and minimum temperatures expected to settle at 36 degrees and 18 degrees Celsius.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Dressed in 'Mundu', Holds Roadshow in Kerala's Kochi (Watch Video).

Delhi's 24-hour Air Quality Index (AQI) was in the 'moderate' category with a reading of 160.

The air quality in neighbouring areas such as Gurugram (159), Noida (150), Faridabad (136), Ghaziabad (169), Greater Noida (170) was also recorded in the 'moderate' category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)