New Delhi [India], February 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday has lauded all those involved in monumental effort by the Election Commission of India to ensure every eligible voter can vote with ease in Meghalaya, said a press release by Prime Minister's Office.

ECI has dispatched 974 polling teams across 59 poll-going assembly constituencies in Meghalaya, added the press release.

Moreover, polling teams trekked difficult terrains for hours, sailed to Kamsing polling station with only 35 voters, used traditional Khasi baskets to carry polling materials to ensure no voter is left behind, as per the statement.

In reply to a tweet by PIB Meghalaya, the Prime Minister tweeted;

"This is yet another example of the monumental effort by the ECI to ensure every eligible voter can vote with ease. Compliments to all those who are a part of these teams. This should also inspire voters to turnout in record numbers and further strengthen our democracy."

Voting in Meghalaya will take place on Monday and the counting of votes for the 60-member Meghalaya Assembly election will be done on March 2. (ANI)

