New Delhi, Jul 21 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed grief over the death of former Kerala chief minister and veteran CPI(M) leader V S Achuthanandan and said he devoted many years of his life to public service and Kerala's progress.

Achuthanandan, one of India's most respected Communist figures and a key presence in Kerala's political history, died on Monday at the age of 101, CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan said.

The veteran leader passed away at 3.20 pm while undergoing treatment in the critical care unit of Pattom SUT Hospital, according to an official bulletin issued by the hospital.

In a post on X, Modi said, "Saddened by the passing of former Kerala CM Shri VS Achuthanandan Ji. He devoted many years of his life to public service and Kerala's progress.

"I recall our interactions when we both served as Chief Ministers of our respective states. My thoughts are with his family and supporters in this sad hour."

Achuthanandan had been receiving treatment since June 23, following a cardiac arrest.

A founding member of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), Achuthanandan was a lifelong champion of workers' rights, land reforms and social justice.

He served as Kerala's chief minister from 2006 to 2011 and was elected to the state assembly seven times, serving three terms as the leader of the opposition.

