New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Congress traded poetic jibes, with the PM accusing it of arrogance and the opposition party hitting back, alleging that he had turned his back on reality.

Replying to the debate in the Lok Sabha on Motion of Thanks to President Ram Nath Kovind's address to the Parliament, Modi recited a poem in Hindi to slam the Congress.

"Woh jab din ko raat kahein, toh turant maan ja, nahi manoge toh woh din mein naqab odh lenge. Zarurat hui toh woh haqeeqat ko thoda bahut marod denge, woh maghroor hain khud ki samajh par beintiha, inhe aaina mat dikhao, woh aaine ko bhi tod denge (When they call day -- night, immediately agree. If you don't agree, they will wear a mask during the day. If need be, they will twist the reality a little bit. They are arrogant about their own understanding, don't show them the mirror, they will break it too)," he said.

Tagging the PM's remarks, the Congress, from its official Twitter handle, hit back at him with its own rhyme.

"Tumne toh odh rakhein hain naqab, din aur raat mein, tum haqeeqat se muh mod chuke ho. Lashon par lagakar chunavi atthaas, tum sharm kabhi ki chodh chuke ho. Aaine se bhale tum kitna ghabrao, magar desh ke logon se kyu naata todh chuke ho? (You are already wearing a mask day and night, and have turned your back on reality. You have no shame left after doing politics over people's lives. You might be scared of the mirror, but why have you broken ties with the people of the country)," the party said in its tweet.

