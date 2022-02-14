New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated India's space scientists on Monday on the successful launch of PSLV C52 mission.

Marking the first launch mission of the year 2022, Indian Space Research Organisation's earth observation satellite EOS-04 and two small satellites were successfully placed into the intended orbit by the PSLV-C52 rocket on Monday, a feat described by the ISRO as a "marvellous accomplishment".

Modi tweeted, "Congratulations to our space scientists on the successful launch of PSLV C52 mission. EOS-04 satellite will provide high resolution images under all weather conditions for agriculture, forestry and plantations, soil moisture and hydrology as well as flood mapping."

