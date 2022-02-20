New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted the people of Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh on their statehood day and hailed their contribution.

"Greetings to the people of Mizoram on their Statehood Day. India takes great pride in the vibrant Mizo culture and the contributions of Mizoram to national progress," Modi said in a tweet.

Also Read | Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: CM Charanjit Singh Channi Urges People to Practice Their Constitutional Rights.

"I pray for the good health and well-being of the people of Mizoram," he said.

Modi also extended best wishes to the people of Arunachal Pradesh on their statehood day.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: Polling Begins on 59 Seats for Third Phase of UP Polls.

"The people of the state are known for their stupendous talent and hardworking nature. May the state scale new heights of development in the times to come," he said.

Both Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh were given statehood on this day in 1987.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)