Kolkata, Jan 6 (PTI) Days after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee agreed to implement the PM Kisan scheme for farmers of the state, the Centre on Wednesday urged her to depute a nodal officer to facilitate the process of transferring funds to them.

In a letter to Banerjee, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that more than 20 lakh farmers of the state will be benefitted by the scheme, the central government would coordinate with the nodal officer for its smooth implementation.

Tomar also mentioned about opening of savings accounts by the West Bengal government in this connection, sources at the state secretariat said.

Under the PM-Kisan scheme, income support of Rs 6,000 per year in three equal instalments is provided to small and marginal farmer families.

Banerjee had on Monday said that she has asked the Centre to share details of all those who have registered themselves on the Union government's portal for the programme.

The chief minister had said that she would want the farmers of the state to get all possible help, in addition to the assistance being doled out by her government.

The Trinamool Congress supremo shifted from her earlier stand that funds for the project should be transferred to the state and said she has no problem if the money is sent directly to farmers.

