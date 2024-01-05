Jaipur, Jan 5 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the BJP office here to meet office-bearers and newly elected MLAs.

This is Modi's first visit to the party office in Jaipur since becoming prime minister.

Modi is also expected to address a conference of DGPs and IGPs from across the country being held in the city.

The prime minister arrived at Jaipur airport, where he was received by Governor Kalraj Mishra and Chief Minister Bhajan Lal, among others. He left the airport for the party office amid tight security.

BJP leader Rajendra Rathore told reporters at the airport that Modi will interact with the party's office-bearers and MLAs and have dinner with them.

Modi will go to Raj Bhavan from the BJP office and spend the night there.

