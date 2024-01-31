New Delhi [India], January 31 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his customary remarks to the media ahead of the start of parliament's budget session with 'Ram Ram' greetings and the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Ayodhya earlier this month figured in the remarks of President Droupdadi Murmu who addressed the joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

"Ram Ram greetings to you all for the year 2024," the Prime Minister said at the beginning of his remarks.

The Prime Minister also concluded his remarks with Ram Ram. "Ram Ram to all of you," he said.

The Prime Minister makes remarks to the media ahead of a parliament session.

In his remarks, the Prime Minister said that the passage of the Women's Reservation Bill marked a pivotal moment for the country.

He acknowledged the contribution of every member of Parliament and called for introspection from those who have strayed from democratic values and resorted to ruckus and disruption.

"Criticism and opposition are essential in a democracy, but it is those who have enriched the House with constructive ideas that are remembered by a large cross-section. No one remembers those who have just created disruption," he said.

In her remarks, the President said that any nation can progress at a fast pace only when it overcomes past challenges and invests maximum energy in the future.

"Over the past 10 years, India has witnessed several such tasks being accomplished in the national interest, for which the people of the country were waiting for decades. For centuries, there was an aspiration to construct the Ram Mandir. Today it is a reality," she said.

"There come junctures in the history of civilizations, which shape the future for the coming centuries. There have been many such defining moments in the history of India also. This year, on January 22, the country witnessed a similar epochal moment. After waiting for centuries, Ram Lalla has now been enshrined in his grand temple in Ayodhya. This was a matter of aspirations and faith for crores of our countrymen and the resolution of this has been accomplished in a harmonious manner," she added.

The BJP members lauded the remarks of President with some of them raising 'Jai Shir Ram' chants.

The Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla idol in Ayodhya was held on January 22 with PM Modi leading the rituals.

The budget session of Parliament, which began today, will continue till February 9. (ANI)

